Dallas County is closed due to winter weather threat, county judge says

DALLAS COUNTY — If you have business with Dallas County, the county government's doors will be closed on Thursday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he watched a tricky forecast. He was convinced Wednesday night after talking to the National Weather Service.

"I'm always concerned and, particularly, in situations like this," Jenkins said. "We want to do our very best to keep you safe. Make the best call that we can make based on the evidence and the forecasting that we have."

Jenkins said all offices and courts are included. Essential workers, he said, would have to come to work.

In a post on X, he said "The precipitation during the morning commute and travel impacts in Dallas County as early as noon tomorrow. Based on these updated models, I've made the decision that Dallas CountyTx will be closed Thursday, Jan 9."

Pretreatment for county roads, he said, was underway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Workers had brined and put sand on the roadways already, he said.

Truck driver Jack Rowland said he was not concerned about icy roads in the Pleasant Grove community. The 52-year-old said he'd lived in the area for nearly 20 years.

In a pickup truck, he delivers auto parts on East and West Dallas routes. Rowland said he's slipped and sliced a few times but not enough to muster fear for the impending winter storm.

"Nope. Ready for it," he said.

Raul Castillo, a truck driver with a different company, pumped gas as he planned to eat and watch movies.

Castillo said his boss gave them Thursday and possibly Friday off because of the weather. According to Castillo, his boss did not want to put the drivers and trucks at risk.

Jenkins has not indicated how the county will operate on Friday.