Dallas County extending hours for the final days of early voting

Early voting centers in Dallas County will be extended by two hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the final three days of the early voting period.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court held a special meeting last Friday afternoon to approve keeping early voting centers open until 9 p.m. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Statewide, early voting numbers are at record highs. More than 5.3 million registered voters in Texas have voted early, either in person or by mail, after the first seven days of in-person early voting. That works out to 28.9% of registered voters.

In the same period of the 2020 presidential election, 4.7 million people, or 27.9% of registered voters, had cast their ballots.

However, Dallas County early voting numbers have dipped so far in 2024 compared to 2020.

"Extending our early voting hours underscores our mission to make voting as accessible as possible for all eligible Dallas County voters," Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said in a statement. "By extending our hours, we're aiming to ensure that every resident who wishes to vote early has the opportunity."

After Friday, the last chance for anyone to vote in person will be on Election Day, when voting centers and polling places statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.