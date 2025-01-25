2 Dallas County traffic deputies injured while responding to crash on I-20

DALLAS – Two traffic deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department are recovering after an early morning crash.

The deputies were working a major accident at eastbound I-20 and Cockrell Hill Rd at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, the department said in a news release.

While sitting in their marked squad car with emergency lights activated and waiting for a wrecker to arrive, the deputies' were hit from behind by a black Mercedes sedan, the news release states.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Both deputies were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Mercedes — facing charges of driving while intoxicated — was also taken to an area hospital and is stable, police said.