2 Dallas County traffic deputies injured while responding to crash on I-20

By ShaCamree Gowdy

DALLAS – Two traffic deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department are recovering after an early morning crash.

The deputies were working a major accident at eastbound I-20 and Cockrell Hill Rd at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, the department said in a news release.

While sitting in their marked squad car with emergency lights activated and waiting for a wrecker to arrive, the deputies' were hit from behind by a black Mercedes sedan, the news release states.

cd8e8382-d501-4068-a1ba-700cd0f3006b.png
Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Both deputies were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The driver of the Mercedes — facing charges of driving while intoxicated — was also taken to an area hospital and is stable, police said.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

