Dallas County's busiest polling location closed for 2024 General Election

DALLAS COUNTY — One of the busiest polling locations in Dallas County won't be open for the 2024 General Election.

Early voting begins next Monday, October 21, but one of Dallas County's busiest and most popular polling locations in recent years won't be open for early voting and Election Day. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas told the county elections department that it won't be available.

Sam Spicer of Dallas was surprised when he heard the news.

"That's where I voted every single year," Spicer said. "Well, that's very disappointing. I know every time I have voted, it's seen tremendous support from the community here."

Spicer is among the thousands of residents and other county residents who have voted at the church for years. It's usually one of the most popular or the most popular polling locations each election cycle. The church is located along Park Lane, just across the street and to the north of North Park Center Mall.

Brent McGuire, the Senior Pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, told CBS News Texas that while the church has enjoyed hosting voters, it couldn't commit this fall.

"It's a simple matter of how we've grown," said McGuire. "Over the decade and a half, we've been a polling site, our school enrollment has more than doubled. Our church is growing, and so early voting has just proved to be more of a disruption on our everyday church and school activities."

McGuire acknowledged that people will be disappointed to hear the news.

"I know, and we were disappointed to bow out of something so important, but we just felt it was in the best interest of both our church and school communities," McGuire said.

When asked if the political climate is too hot this year and if that played a role in the decision, McGuire didn't hesitate to answer, saying, "Not at all. That wasn't a consideration."

He said during early voting and on election day, it's difficult for parents picking up their children to navigate the busy parking lot. When he told parents and teachers about the decision, he said they were relieved. The church, its school, and its parking lot will soon be expanded. Their decision to not be available for the election this year is likely only temporary.

"It's not forever," said McGuire. "We have expansion plans, and so we have not ruled out going back to the county when we've completed some of those expansions and saying hey, we're ready to host again. We're very proud to serve the community in this way for so many years and be part of the civic engagement of Dallas."

As a result of the decision, Dallas County has a new polling location nearby: It's the Northway Christian Church along Northwest Highway, just south and west of the mall. This location could now become among the most popular places to vote in the county.

