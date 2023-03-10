Watch CBS News
Dallas companies offer onsite childcare to attract new workers

By Robbie Owens

/ CBS Texas

Annie's Place, a non-profit that runs a childcare center for Parkland patients is expanding its services to include hospital employees as well. 

Delancey Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Talent Officer at Parkland Health, says that the success of Annie's Place led to an expansion of affordable childcare options for Parkland employees, with half of the spots reserved for low-wage workers.

"When you have people that have to come in from their homes to a brick and mortar, you have to make that commute worth it." She said. "What can we identify as resources that are non-traditional? And Annie's Place continues to rise to the top."

Many childcare centers closed during the pandemic and have yet to reopen, making accessibility and affordability factors that keep potential workers at home. 

"All of a sudden childcare now is outrageously expensive! It is just not affordable for a lot of people," said Natalie Boyle, CEO and Founder of Mommies In Need. "And so to be providing a solution like that, it changes everything for a family!"

Boyle believes that on-site childcare can be an overlooked tool for luring workers and keeping current ones, giving companies a competitive advantage.

