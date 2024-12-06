Dallas Children's Advocacy Center brings holiday cheer to abused kids with toy drive

DALLAS — It's the most wonderful time of the year, or at least it's supposed to be.

But for kids who have experienced the worst types of abuse, the holidays can lose their magic.

However, one Dallas organization is trying to bring back a little joy for the kids who need it the most.

Footballs, Barbie dolls, and piles of toys.

You might think it's Santa's workshop.

But it's just a storage room in the back of an office.

And while there aren't any elves loading up Santa's sleigh, there are more than a few reindeer unloading truckloads of toys.

"We have over 100 toy drives that come into stock this room, right now we're just 25% of the way there," said Madeline Reedy, the chief program officer for Dallas Children's Advocacy Center.

It's DCAC's Holiday of Hope toy drive.

"I can tell you it's humbling, heartwarming, heartbreaking, and eye-opening all in one," said Mark Dann, one of the volunteers helping to unload and sort toys from all over DFW.

And these toys are going to some kids that need a little holiday cheer magic more than anyone.

"The kiddos that come to us have all experienced some sort of very severe abuse. Either sexual abuse, physical abuse, they've witnessed a horrific crime, and that's a heavy thing to go through," said Reedy.

DCAC knows that child abuse is year-round. And so, their work never stops. But around the holidays, their goal is to know they can make even more of an impact.

"You will see smiles, and that's what's so neat about it," said Dann.

"We're here to change a life and to bring hope and to make sure that everybody knows that tomorrow is going to be a better day," said Reedy.

There's still time to help get gifts for the 1,600 kids they hope to serve this year. Toy drives will be going on all weekend, including the Fa La La Lakewood Saturday. You can also donate directly by visiting their website, dcac.org.