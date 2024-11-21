The Spelled Milk in Dallas serves up breakfast any way you want it

DALLAS – Like many Americans, Michael Goode grew up on Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs. He loved cereal so much that in December of 2023 he opened The Spelled Milk—a shop and restaurant where cereal becomes dessert.

"If you have faith in your product and what you're doing and enjoy what you're doing," Goode said while putting whipped cream on a milkshake. "I think customers see that and recognize it."

After working in the food industry for years, Goode knew he wanted his own spot. He already enjoyed collecting cereal box art, so starting a cereal bar made sense. He works with worldwide distribution suppliers to source cereal from as far away as Korea—and snag up rare collectors' items.

"You only live once and life is short," Goode said. "So do what you want to do."

The store's name is a play on words, because it's where "each bite casts a wizard's spell of joy, warmth, and delight," according to The Spelled Milk's website.

These days, he's just happy to be around. He said he had some health scares before he opened the store, which is part of the reason why he donates some of his profits to various charities.

Now he's bouncing around the shop helping customers, along with his business partner Kiana Hernandez.

"He's my ride-or-die best friend, best buddy," Hernandez said. "I happened to be going through a change in jobs, I wasn't happy with where I was at, and I have a background in construction, so I thought this is going to be perfect."

Though The Spelled Milk isn't the only cereal bar in the country, Michael and his shop are unique to Dallas. Contrary to what you might think, he doesn't even eat breakfast—he just likes it in his ice cream.