Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead after car crash that led to shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – One person has died after a shooting that stemmed from a car crash.

Dallas police learned of the crash on Jan. 27 around 4 a.m. when they were called to a hospital.

Two people were in a vehicle traveling southbound on I-35 near Woodall Rodgers Freeway when they crashed into another vehicle. 

As the driver of the car that crashed pulled over, an unknown person fired a weapon in their direction, hitting 23-year-old Elian Murrugarra. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 29, he died from his injuries.

If you have information about the investigation, contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov and mention case No. 014398-2024.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 9:07 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.