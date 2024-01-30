1 person dead after car crash that led to shooting

DALLAS – One person has died after a shooting that stemmed from a car crash.

Dallas police learned of the crash on Jan. 27 around 4 a.m. when they were called to a hospital.

Two people were in a vehicle traveling southbound on I-35 near Woodall Rodgers Freeway when they crashed into another vehicle.

As the driver of the car that crashed pulled over, an unknown person fired a weapon in their direction, hitting 23-year-old Elian Murrugarra. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 29, he died from his injuries.

If you have information about the investigation, contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov and mention case No. 014398-2024.