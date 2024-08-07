Dallas resumes bulk trash pickup after months of suspension since May windstorm

DALLAS — Bulk trash pickup resumes this week in Dallas, much to the relief of residents like Nicholas Wilson, who is eager to see the end of the piles of debris in his Oak Cliff neighborhood.

"I'm ready to drive down the street and not see a lot of trash," Wilson said.

Bulk trash pickup had been suspended since a May windstorm left behind half a million cubic yards of debris. The suspension led to mounting frustration among residents.

"It's everywhere," said Gary Call Jr. "You go up and down the neighborhood, you see it at different houses. They just haven't picked up since the storm hit."

Call Jr. and other residents have been dealing with pest and insect problems due to the accumulated trash. He has been remodeling his home and was puzzled by the lack of debris removal.

"We've been getting many phone calls," said Cassandra Gutierrez of the Sanitation Department. "But we've also been trying to do our part to put the messaging out there."

Gutierrez explained that crews have picked up three times the usual amount of debris since the storm. Now, with the storm debris cleared, regular bulk trash collection is back on schedule.

"They are currently collecting on schedule so, hopefully, by the end of this month everybody will have their items collected and removed from their lawns," Gutierrez said.

An explanation on the department's website stated that to qualify for federal reimbursement for storm cleanup, crews could only pick up storm debris, and customers were asked not to set out other bulk trash. However, many residents said they never received this message.

"No. No, I never got a notification," Call Jr. said.

The city has brought in contractors to help get back on schedule. Dallas customers can also drop off bulk trash at the city's landfill at no cost or participate in 'Community Clean Trash-Off Events,' with the next one scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kiest Park on Hampton Road.