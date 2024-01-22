Dallas-area businesses look forward to "Messi Magic"

DALLAS - Messi-madness will fill the Cotton Bowl, but it's also driving a fan following that Dallas-area businesses hope to benefit from.

Considered to be the best player in the world, Lionel Messi's Inter-Miami squad comes to Dallas' Cotton Bowl Monday night. The operators of Fair Park know the magnitude of the game.

"When we do a major event, tens of millions of dollars impact the local economy," said Brian Luallen, the CEO of Fair Park. "Let me give you an example, when Karol G played here last September, there were over $10 million in taxes generated for Texas, of which $2.5 million benefitted Dallas directly."

Monday's matchup is expected to generate 30,000-40,000 fans inside the Cotton Bowl. It's the economic ripple effect of fans filling bars, restaurants, and hotels that scores a bigger goal for the Dallas region to host World Cup-level soccer.

"Messi is crazy," said Jesus Nájera.

Nájera's Oak Cliff sportswear shop is "futbol heaven"... as in soccer mania. And his small shop is seeing big business because one man is in town.

"They want to see Messi," Nájera said. "Everybody wants to see Messi."

Trey McNickle and Fletcher Byrd are two soccer fans Dallas-area businesses want to see a lot more of.

"I can't wait," said Byrd. "It's Messi. Gotta see him. It's my first time seeing him. I'll wait in the rain, cold, sleet whatever. It's Messi, so you gotta do it."

"Best player to play the game," McKickle said. "It's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him."