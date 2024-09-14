Dallas Arboretum kicks off two-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration

DALLAS – Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and the Dallas Arboretum got a head start Saturday, kicking off day one of the two-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration. It features various activities, events, and entertainment.

The celebration featured food demonstrations from Chef Nico with Meso Maya. People learned how to make three different salsa recipes and could sample them as well.

Live music greeted guests at the main garden, and inside, a mariachi band performance kicked off the signature Quinceañera Fashion Show Saturday morning. A record 42 teenage girls took part in the show, which celebrates their 15th birthday.

People also learned about Hispanic heritage through various food stands and cooking demonstrations. More than 40 merchandise vendors are selling all kinds of Hispanic-themed goods, including jewelry, clothes, piñatas, and toys.

Fifteen-year-old vendor Yakibeth Guerrero is selling handmade goods from artists throughout Mexico through the business she runs with her mom called Yhoaki.

"As a Hispanic, I've seen my mom, for example. She's such a hard worker, and all the Hispanics I've seen, they're such hard workers," Guerrero said. "For me, it's important because I want to be able to promote the art, everything here handmade, and how important that culture is for me."

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at the Dallas Arboretum's website.