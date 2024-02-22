Watch CBS News
Dallas Arboretum 'Dallas Blooms' festival moved up, a colorful consequence of climate change

By Robbie Owens, Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — If you're looking for evidence that late winter just hits differently here in North Texas then take a look at the flowers in full bloom at the Dallas Arboretum. 

 "I was already sending pictures to all my family back in the Midwest and they're all very jealous, so, we were excited that it was already blooming," says visitor Ally Johansmeier.

But is it too soon for 'Dallas Blooms', the arboretum's hugely popular spring floral festival?

Vice President of Gardens for the Dallas Arboretum, Dave Forehand, says festival timing, including when they plant the bulbs, is now impacted by climate change.

So the Dallas Arboretum is dealing with the warmer weather, by tweaking the calendar.  

"It's blooming earlier so we've had to shift what we do in terms of our show to accommodate that," says Forehand.

Although some of the first blooms arrived early, other tulip varieties are staggered so the bursts of color in the beds and garden will change for weeks to come.

The gardens are open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

Dallas Blooms officially launches on Saturday, February 24, and runs through April 8. 

First published on February 22, 2024 / 6:31 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

