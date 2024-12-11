A citywide vaping ban is coming to Dallas. Here's when it'll take effect.

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved a new ordinance banning vaping in all locations where smoking is already prohibited, effective Dec. 11, 2025. City officials said the measure is part of an effort to enhance air quality and safeguard public health.

The ban, which allows a one-year grace period for compliance, was proposed by the City of Dallas Environmental Commission and the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability.

Amending the definition of "smoking" in the Dallas City Code to include electronic smoking devices (vaping), the new ordinance is in line with existing smoking restrictions, including:

All indoor and enclosed spaces

Within 15 feet of building entrances

On park property

Restaurants, hotels, fitness centers and other businesses must update their signage to indicate that smoking and vaping are prohibited.

Kathy Stewart, council member for District 10 and chair of the Parks, Trails, and the Environment Committee, strongly supports the ordinance.

"As we know, vaping is a serious public health matter impacting our youth and most vulnerable," Stewart said in a news release. "I am pleased about today's vote to enact these amendments."

Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert echoed its importance.

"This is an exciting day because the approval of the ordinance closes an important regulatory gap and better protects the health of our residents from the negative effects of electronic smoking devices," Tolbert said.

"Today's action shows yet another way the City's Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan protects the health of our residents," said Carlos Evans, director of OEQS.

Health leaders, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Surgeon General, have consistently highlighted the health risks of direct and second-hand exposure to vaping aerosols, especially for vulnerable groups like children and older adults, the city said.