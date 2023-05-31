Dallas apartment tenant decides to move as sewage floods complex

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Some North Dallas tenants say for more than a week, their apartment complex has been covered in sewage. It's not only affecting their quality of life, but they're worried about their health.

Erika Terry has decided to move.

"It's unsanitary for anybody to be living like this," she said. "You shouldn't have to live anywhere where it's filthy and you shouldn't have to come home and smell it."

Terry is talking about the sewage that's flowing throughout her North Dallas apartment complex, piling up around her building.

"The overall quality of life living over here.. it's not a safe place for anybody to live over here," she said.

Some of her neighbors at Verlaine on the Parkway, who do not feel comfortable revealing their identity, agree.

"It's a biohazard," one tenant said. "Hands down, across the board. It's unsanitary.. not only is it unsanitary but for someone like myself.. I'm a cancer patient, so I cannot have that kind of stuff around me at all."

They said it's now been over a week and they've contacted management multiple times.

"They sent out an email telling us not to put different toiletries in the toilet because it was clogging it up or whatever, but that has nothing to do with y'all not coming out here and cleaning it up," Terry said. "There are children and everything out here, they play outside."

City of Dallas Code Compliance says they're aware of the situation, have reached out to property management and will visit the complex soon.

CBS News Texas also reached out to management about the issue and are waiting for a response.