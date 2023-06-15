Dallas City Council adopts new restrictions on short-term rentals

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Dallas City Council voted late Wednesday to ban short-term rental properties from single-family residential neighborhoods in a 12-3 vote.

Council members spent hours debating the issue, and listened to passionate testimony from people on both sides of this debate.

Dozens of supporters of a ban on short-term rentals (STRs) were wearing white t-shirts reading "Homes Not Hotels." They argued that some STRs have brought in noise and crime into their neighborhoods, in some cases even leading to gun shots.

Those opposed to the restrictions said the most severe issues are confined to a few problem properties, and that renting out homes is a business for many people.

After years of discussion on the issue, the council voted to ban short term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo in single-family areas. However, they are still allowed in multi-family neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The council also implemented a registration requirement, and will implement fees like a hotel tax on STRs. The new rules also require that properties have off-street parking, and must adhere to the city's noise limits.

"The goal here is to shut down the problem properties and I think we've going to be moving towards that," said Councilman Chad West.

"I want to thank my colleagues. as opposed as we were in some aspects of this I think it's an example that we're able to work together, work through really hard things," said Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz.

The new rules take effect immediately, but they will not be enforced until December 14. The regulations will be be subject to review by a council committee in two years.

There is concern from some council members that the ordinance may face legal challenges.