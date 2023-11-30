Dak Prescott spreads colon cancer awareness with "My Cause My Cleats" campaign

DALLAS - During weeks 12 and 13 of the NFL season, players get to wear cleats that speak to a mission they're passionate about in a campaign called "My Cause My Cleats."

For Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, cancer awareness is a mission he'll always support.

In conjunction with Baylor Scott and & White and the Dallas Cowboys, when they host Seattle tonight at AT&T Stadium, Dak will wear cleats that honor the journey of 29-year-old DFW resident Sydney Benton.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shares cleats to honor the journey of 29-year-old DFW resident Sydney Benton, who is a colon cancer survivor. Baylor Scott & White Health

Benton is a colon cancer survivor. She says she could not have won her battle with cancer if she had not done early screening. She was pleased to know her cause was near and dear to the Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott lost his mom to colon cancer in 2013. Long dedicating his career to spreading word of the importance of early screening, tonight Dak gets to honor Benton and his mother.

Prior to tonight's game, Benton and the creator of the cleats will be part of a special presentation at AT&T stadium.

During weeks 12 and 13 of the NFL season, players get to wear cleats that speak to a mission they're passionate about. For Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, cancer awareness is a mission he'll always support. Baylor Scott & White Health

Hopefully, it's the inspiration the Cowboys need to remain undefeated at home this season and stay within striking range of first place in the NFC East and the best record in the conference.

Watch more from Baylor Scott and & White below.