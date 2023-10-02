Dak Prescott shares message for fans: "I love you, get screened" for cancer

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – At the age of 20, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his mother to cancer.

The loss left an indelible impression on the professional athlete, who's currently the Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

He shared a message to fans Sunday, reminding them prevention is key when it comes to cancer.

"I love all the fans out there. I love you for the energy you bring to the stadium. And because I love you, I want you at your best. So today, I am here to tell you 'I love you, Get Screened'."

Prescott also honored his mother's legacy by founding the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in October 2013. The non-profit also supports colorectal cancer research. As an American Cancer Society global ambassador, he is helping increase the organization's impact on cancer prevention, health equity, and cancer survivorship with a focus on colorectal cancer screening and Hope Lodge communities, a free place to stay during cancer treatment.

"Partnering with the American Cancer Society is another way for me to honor my mother's legacy with my Faith Fight Finish Foundation," said Prescott. "Watching her journey highlighted the importance of providing access to cancer screening, education, and survivorship resources. I'm happy to help amplify that message and continue to support better cancer outcomes in any way I can."

In addition, Prescott continues to support the NFL and American Cancer Society's Crucial Catch initiative in October by promoting the connection between overall wellness and cancer prevention, and highlighting the importance of access to screening and reducing cancer risk.

Funds raised through Crucial Catch help Federally Qualified Health Centers and health systems in under-resourced areas increase access to cancer screenings.