Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery pending specialist's confirmation
DALLAS – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery if a final specialist confirms the need, sources tell CBS Sports Texas.
Sources say Prescott is flying to New York for a meeting with the specialist about his partially torn hamstring.
Cowboys' doctors say the surgery is necessary and estimate Prescott will be sidelined for four months. He suffered the injury during the Cowboys' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 3.