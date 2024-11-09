Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery pending specialist's confirmation

DALLAS – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery if a final specialist confirms the need, sources tell CBS Sports Texas.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Nate Landman #53 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. / Getty Images

Sources say Prescott is flying to New York for a meeting with the specialist about his partially torn hamstring.

Cowboys' doctors say the surgery is necessary and estimate Prescott will be sidelined for four months. He suffered the injury during the Cowboys' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 3.