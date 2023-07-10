Have you tried cycle syncing?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There's a growing trend in fitness and it's really gaining a following, especially on social media. It's called cycle syncing, and it works by tailoring your workouts to where you are in your menstrual cycle.

Kristine Carroll of Frisco started cycle syncing three months ago, after years of intense workouts stopped working for her.

"When I was beating up my body, I was inflamed," Carroll told CBS News Texas. "I was sore, in pain."

She created a Facebook group so others can go through the process with her. That's where she discovered a coworker and friend not only had been studying the topic for the last six years, but actually teaches a course in how it's done.

"You do have to trust the process and trust that intuition that women are not small men, and that we should train differently," said Jenny Swisher, an integrative health practitioner.

Swisher focuses on cycle syncing workouts, diets and supplements. Her passion was born out of her own experience when she started the process back in 2017.

"Within 6 months I was down 17 pounds," she said. "I was able to put on muscle. I felt better. My energy was better. I started eating more. I like to teach women it's actually about eating more and working smarter, not harder."

So how can you get started?

First, you need to know the four phases of your cycle: menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation, luteal phase.

Let's start with menstruation, which is when you have your period. Chances are you feel pretty crummy. We spoke with Aubrey Whitehorn, the fitness manager at Texas Health Finley Ewing Cardiovascular and Fitness Center Dallas. She's also cycle syncing, and she said that's the time to take it easy. She suggested Yoga or meditative walking.

"When I say meditative walking, it's more of going out in nature because at that point we tend to feel sluggish and stressful, anxious and not really 100% full of energy," Whitehorn said.

The follicular phase starts a few days into your period. You may start to feel more energetic and Whitehorn said you should embrace it. Add in more intensity like a high intensity interval training session or weight training.

Then comes ovulation, where you're most likely to feel on top of your game.

"So go ahead do those high intensity workouts maybe like circuit training intervals, do a spin class, you can do battle ropes, incorporate resistance and reach your full potential because that is your highest peak of performance," she said.

And finally, the luteal phase. You're winding down your cycle, so wind down your workouts too. Whitehorn suggested keeping your body moving through yoga or Pilates.

All of the women we spoke with are cycle syncing their own workouts, and all say it's worth it. Although, it does have its limitations; you can't really do cycle syncing if you're on birth control or in menopause.



Harnessing the power of your hormones to level up your health

Here are some helpful links if you'd like to get started with cycle syncing: