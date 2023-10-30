Cyber terror group 'Play' says it stole thousands of files from Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A cyber terror group claims it has stolen thousands of files from Dallas County. It reportedly happened on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The group, which goes by the name Play has claimed responsibility. It appears to be ransomware since the hackers threatened to publicly release the stolen data this Friday, according CBS News Texas' reporter JD Miles.

Cyber security experts said Play was also responsible for a ransomware attack on the City of Oakland earlier this year that resulted in a state emergency being declared and sensitive data being released.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released a statement Monday afternoon about the incident:

"On October 19, 2023, Dallas County became aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of its environment. We immediately took steps to contain the incident and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation. Our foremost priority is the safety and security of our employees, the residents, and the public we serve. We have put in place stringent security protocols to safeguard our systems and data and are collaborating closely with our external cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement to address this situation. As the investigation is still ongoing, we do not want to make premature assumptions about the extent of impact or other details, which may evolve as the forensic investigation advances. We value the trust and credibility we have established with our residents and partners and strive to maintain accuracy in the information we share. The County will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available."