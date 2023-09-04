Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Dallas auto repair shop

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dozens of Dallas firefighters are working to extinguish a three-alarm fire at an auto repair shop on Buckner Blvd.

According to the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, the first units were called to 250 South Buckner Blvd just before 4:30 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the back of the building.

"Suppression efforts became defensive in nature shortly after a second alarm was transmitted around 5," DFD said in a statement.

A third alarm was issued a short time later. Sixty to 70 firefighters are currently fighting the fire.

DFD said no injuries have been reported.