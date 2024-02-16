Coyote caught at Arlington park tests negative for rabies

ARLINGTON – The coyote that was caught at a popular Arlington park and was euthanized on Feb. 15 has tested negative for rabies.

At this point, investigators aren't even completely sure that the coyote they caught was the one who was attacking people at Parkway Central Park.

The one they have caught was an aggressive coyote, and the less aggressive animals in the park, the better.

Whether or not the coyote that was caught and euthanized was the one responsible for biting three children at the park in the past week, it is rabies free.

It shows that there were other reasons for the aggression. Which, although still concerning, is less of a public health concern.

CBS News Texas spoke to experts with the North Texas Wildlife Center who say this is all likely a case of these animals getting too comfortable around humans.

They say North Texas is constantly developing and coyotes are being forced to live in suburban areas.

Instead of hunting for food, they're learning to use garbage cans. Instead of being afraid of a human out for a walk, they're used to them.

It's currently coyote breeding season and they are typically more territorial this time of year.

Wildlife conservationist Karin Saucedo says we experienced some of that territorial behavior yesterday when the one caught was howling and moving towards officers.

"Coyotes regulate their populations by defending their territory..this time of year..they're very vocal," Saucedo said. "Aggression in coyotes is similar to aggression in dogs. Coming towards you unprovoked...snarling...those behaviors are dangerous, and we don't typically see them in coyotes."

The park remains closed until Tuesday, Feb. 20 so experts can be sure all of these types of coyotes are gone.

The best thing you can do is haze, stomp your feet, make noise and show these kinds of animals that you're the big bad guy. It keeps them from feeling superior to you.