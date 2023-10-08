Watch CBS News
Local News

Cowboys Watch Party: Dallas Cowboys at San Fransisco 49ers

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Fall weather continues with sunshine, cooler temps
Fall weather continues with sunshine, cooler temps 02:35

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Cowboys are in San Fransisco to go up against the 49ers Sunday night, but fans are invited to a Watch Party at the Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can watch the NFL Week 5 matchup across over 60 outdoor television screens.  

Sponsored by 7-Eleven, the Watch Party will feature a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and an appearance by the official mascot, Rowdy.

The Watch Part will also feature 7-Eleven Slurpee Sampling and 7-Collection giveaways, BBQ and gameday fare and $5 Miller Lites.

This is a free ticketed event, max four tickets per person. Must have a SeatGeek account to claim a free ticket. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To claim tickets, click here.

Free parking for fans is available in Lot 10 with admission through the Miller Lite®House entrances.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.