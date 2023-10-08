Cowboys Watch Party: Dallas Cowboys at San Fransisco 49ers

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Cowboys are in San Fransisco to go up against the 49ers Sunday night, but fans are invited to a Watch Party at the Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can watch the NFL Week 5 matchup across over 60 outdoor television screens.

Sponsored by 7-Eleven, the Watch Party will feature a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and an appearance by the official mascot, Rowdy.

The Watch Part will also feature 7-Eleven Slurpee Sampling and 7-Collection giveaways, BBQ and gameday fare and $5 Miller Lites.

This is a free ticketed event, max four tickets per person. Must have a SeatGeek account to claim a free ticket. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To claim tickets, click here.

Free parking for fans is available in Lot 10 with admission through the Miller Lite®House entrances.