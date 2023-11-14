Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch out for remainder of the season

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out for the rest of the season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has confirmed.

Vander Esch has been out since suffering a neck injury during the fourth quarter of a game that ended in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 9.

"I would say that is accurate," Jones said on 105.3 'The Fan' Tuesday morning. "We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving. But he's such a significant loss for us. He's an integral part of that defense out there. But we just wish him well. The nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer time and beyond what it means for next week or next month, relatively to the team. It has everything to do with his best interest."

His neck issues date back to college football, when he had to miss half of his 2016 season at Boise State due to a pinched nerve.