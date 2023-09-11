Watch CBS News
Cowboys knock down Giants 40-0 in Week 1

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CBSNewsTexas.com) -  Did anybody have Noah Igbinoghene as the first cowboy to score a touchdown this season? He only became a Cowboy about a dozen days ago. But on a rainy night in New Jersey, it pours Cowboys touchdowns.

Halfway through the second quarter, Tony Pollard punched it in from 2 yards and Dallas led its division rivals 26-0.  

By the third quarter, Pollard was up to 49 yards on just three carries before walking into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game, putting the Cowboys at 33 and the Giants at 0.

Dak Prescott started the fourth quarter. Moments later, TCU Horned Frog KaVontae Turpin scored another touchdown for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys extend their win streak over the Giants to five in a row.

This 40-0 win ties for the 10th largest margin of victory in Cowboys history.  

First published on September 10, 2023 / 10:20 PM

