Cowboys knock down Giants 40-0 in Week 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Did anybody have Noah Igbinoghene as the first cowboy to score a touchdown this season? He only became a Cowboy about a dozen days ago. But on a rainy night in New Jersey, it pours Cowboys touchdowns.

There you have it - Noah Igbinoghene showing exactly why he's here. Nice start for Dallas — Andy Adler (@Andy_Adler) September 11, 2023

What a hit by Trevon Diggs



DaRon Bland with the touchdown return on what is being ruled an interception



Dallas is absolutely dominating New York, up 16-0 with 2:22 left in the 1st Q#DALvsNYG #DallasCowboys — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) September 11, 2023

ANOTHER turnover forced by the Cowboys



This time Stephon Gilmore picks off Daniel Jones on a horrible, horrible pass



Third turnover already by New York#DALvsNYG #DallasCowboys — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) September 11, 2023

Halfway through the second quarter, Tony Pollard punched it in from 2 yards and Dallas led its division rivals 26-0.

By the third quarter, Pollard was up to 49 yards on just three carries before walking into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game, putting the Cowboys at 33 and the Giants at 0.

Dak Prescott started the fourth quarter. Moments later, TCU Horned Frog KaVontae Turpin scored another touchdown for the Cowboys.

Dallas can do no wrong



The Giants look to have a nice gain, but Trevon Diggs rips it loose and the Cowboys recover



This is getting borderline ridiculous #DALvsNYG #DallasCowboys — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) September 11, 2023

It rained. And the Cowboys poured it on.



Dallas dismantles New York 40-0. The Cowboys defense forces three turnovers and sacks Daniel Jones 7 times in the shutout #DALvsNYG #DallasCowboys — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) September 11, 2023

The Cowboys extend their win streak over the Giants to five in a row.

40-0 win ties for 10th largest margin of victory in Cowboys history

(2nd largest in a season opener) https://t.co/7oPDN4HtdY — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) September 11, 2023

