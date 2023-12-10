Cowboys fans brave the cold for NFC East face-off

ARLINGTON - Temperatures plummeted into the 40s Sunday night in Arlington but that didn't stop Cowboys fans from camping out for hours outside of AT&T stadium to watch their boys take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's cold, bundle up, it's freezing," said Cowboys fan Victoria Cannaday.

It may be cold but these Cowboys fans say their team pride is keeping them toasty.

"We're fueled by the boys, so right here, right now, it's hot, it's hot in Dallas baby, it's hot in Arlington," said one Cowboys fan.

But for some extra warmth, these high school buddies came prepared. They meet up once a year to tailgate at a Cowboys game and they picked today's matchup for the cooler weather.

"Because we wanted a winter game, we wanted something where it's gonna be cold," said Cowboys fan Alex Camacho.

They got here around 11 a.m. and brought outdoor heaters to keep them warm. Plus, they're keeping their grills smoking.

"This is not the attire I'm gonna be wearing later on. I'm gonna be in warmer attire," said Camacho.

The heated rivalry between Eagles and Cowboys fans shows no signs of cooling down.

"One thing I like about the Cowboy fans, they love imagination. Sometimes they think they're gonna win. Every year, they never do," said one Eagles fan.

"We got a few wings we're gonna clip tonight. We're real warm, how 'bout you guys," said another Cowboys fan.