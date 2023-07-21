Cowboys Fandemonium: Meet some of the biggest Dallas Cowboys fans

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys fans are gearing up for another season as the team heads to training camp in Oxnard next week.

To celebrate the kick off of another season, CBS News Texas sat down with five of the self-proclaimed biggest Cowboys fans.

Wreckin' Ball Gregg Wilson

Meet Gregg Wilson, aka Wreckin' Ball. He's an aerospace engineer who started designing Cowboys cosmetic helmets, including one made completely of legos.

Wilson says his wife tells him he has a big head – and he affectionately calls her Wreckin' Wife.

Tattoo Mark



Mark "Tattoo Mark" Shenefield has 21 Cowboys-related tattoos – and counting! Jerry Jones has even called him the walking billboard of the Dallas Cowboys.

When he isn't spending his time cheering on America's Team, Tattoo Mark is organizing teddy bear drives for hospitalized children.

James Wright, aka Suit Man



James Wright, known by fans as Suit Man, was dubbed Captain Morgan Cowboys Fan of the Year by the NFL last season. He even has a 3D printed statue outside his home in DeSoto that came with the honor.

He's well known for his custom made Cowboys suits and is a veteran of the Iraq war. He's now a sergeant in the Dallas ISD Junior ROTC program at Spruce High School.

Wright says he owns 80 suits – 12 of them Cowboys themed.

Official trumpeter Freddie Jones



The official Dallas Cowboys trumpeter, Freddie Jones, is the only one of his kind in the NFL. He is entering his 11th season playing the National Anthem at every home game, from preseason to the playoffs.

In addition to playing jazz trumpet, Jones has founded a charity called Trumpets4Kids, giving kids free trumpets and music lessons.

Ms. Price



Carolyn Price, who is simply known to Cowboys nation as Ms. Price, is on a first name-basis with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and many of the players.

She's been a fixture to training camp in Oxnard every summer – because the Cowboys have been a fixture in her life for decades.

Watch the full interview with Ms. Price below.