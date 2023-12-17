Cowboys fall to Bills but clinch playoff spot

Before Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills ever started, Dallas clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Cowboys' clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions' 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday.

Dallas' three-season playoff run is their longest since a six-year run spanning the 1991-96 seasons.

The Cowboys, who are 7-0 at home — where they've outscored their opponents by a combined 279-108 — dropped to 3-4 on the road, where they've been outscored 156-152.

Buffalo rushed for 266 yards, held the ball for 10 minutes more than Dallas and had 28 first downs to the Cowboys' 14.

The Cowboys, who had scored 40 or more points five times this season and enjoyed eight wins by 20 or more, were held to a season-low 195 yards of offense.

Zack Martin did not return after hurting his quadriceps in the first quarter.

Dak Prescott finished 21 of 34 for 134 yards with an interception.

So much for the momentum Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hoped his team would carry over from a 33-13 win over division rival Philadelphia last week. Dallas closes its schedule with two of its last three on the road.

The Bills, coming off a 20-17 victory at Kansas City, are trying to secure their fifth straight playoff berth and stay in contention for a fourth consecutive AFC East title.

The Cowboys are at Miami next Sunday.