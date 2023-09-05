Watch CBS News
Local News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas 01:24

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Texas. 

Health officials say covid hospitalizations are up 70% in the last month. Experts say this uptick shouldn't make people panic, but to remain vigilant.

The virus is still highly contagious, especially if you have a weakened immune system.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease physician with Texas Health Resources, says the latest COVID symptoms are similar to a common cold.

"Most of the folks are just complaining of runny noses, cough, and some fever," Dr. Bhayani said. "If an individual is feeling sick, they're having symptoms, they should definitely take themselves out and isolate themselves."

This summer, COVID is also on the rise nationwide. According to the CDC, COVID hospital admissions have increased for seven straight weeks and are expected to continue rising.

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.