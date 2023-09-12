COVID-19 cases rise in North Texas as FDA authorizes updated vaccine

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Monday, the FDA authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines as Dallas County Health and Human Services has been tracking an increase in cases.

"We've seen some increases also in the hospital numbers, but still these are much lower numbers than we've seen in the past," Director Dr. Philip Huang said.

Huang said the XBB 1.5 variant is one of the most dominant variants we're seeing locally.

The FDA authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines that target it on Monday. The CDC is meeting on Tuesday to recommend who should get it. Then, pharmacies are expected to get them in the coming days.

"We work very closely with the state health department," Huang said. "We're still waiting to hear our availability."

"What we're hearing here is, really within the next few weeks, it should be rolling out all the way across the United States," Parkland Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said. "We're not sure exactly where we fall in the pecking order, but we expect certainly that we'll get something within the next two to three weeks here."

When that happens, there's expected to be plenty of supply.

"So that's good, right?" Chang said. "Because you will recall the first days of the vaccine, it was heavily tiered and so there were a lot of people who were chomping at the bit trying to get a vaccine that would sort of have to wait in line. Fortunately this time, I think we will have enough to meet demand certainly here in North Texas."

As for our local school districts, Dallas ISD says:

The provider for the upcoming flu clinics through the district benefits department will also offer COVID-19 boosters for employees.

At this moment, there is no planned rollout for students.

We're waiting to hear about other local districts' plans.

"What it's sounding like is it will pretty much be like how people get the flu shot now," Huang said. "We'll have a lot of pop-up events over the next several weeks. As soon as we get all the vaccines we'll have them available."

This comes as we also approach flu season. Doctors we spoke to today say both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. It just comes down to personal preference.