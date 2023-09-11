Watch CBS News
Couple arrested in connection to reported child abuse of Forney ISD elementary student

By Annie Gimbel

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man and woman are in jail after a Forney ISD elementary school student was sent to the hospital with severe injuries on Sept. 8. 

The Forney Police Department said the child was harmed recently. 

James Richard II and Syasandrea Conroy were booked into the city jail, both facing one count of injury to a child. 

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services helped law enforcement secure the child's safety, along with others within the same household. 

The investigation is ongoing and other charges may arise. 

