Coppell partners with nonprofit for free pop-up clinics

City of Coppell partners with Woven Health to provide residents with free health care

COPPELL, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A North Texas city launched a new initiative to make sure its residents can get the medical attention they need, at no cost.

According to a recent report, Texas is the worst state in the nation for health care access and affordability. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan research group, used the latest federal data to determine the rankings.

"I think the last time I went [to the doctor] was in January 2020, and then the pandemic happened," said Melissa Martinez, who lives in Coppell.

Like tens of thousands of women across the country, Martinez had to leave her job to help her kids navigate virtual learning.

"That's how I lost my medical benefits, and then finding new benefits, it was kind of hard, she said. "It was like $400 to $500 just for myself, and that wasn't something me or my family could afford."

So when she heard about a free, pop-up clinic at Coppell's Life Safety Park, she jumped at the chance.

"You always focus on your kids and everyone else around you, being a mom, so I was like yea, I need to focus on myself, getting back healthy," Martinez said.

The City of Coppell is partnering with Woven Health to provide free health care for residents from now till the end of 2024.

Adults 18 to 64 years old can either go to one of the pop-up clinics or make an appointment at Woven Health's two permanent locations in Farmers Branch or Carrollton for sick visits, annual screenings, and mental health services.

"The cost of healthcare keeps going up for everyone," said Lisa Rigby, the executive director of Woven Health. "Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the nation, but even people with insurance are struggling to get healthcare."

Between skyrocketing out-of-pocket costs and restrictions for certain providers, Woven Health says the need for this type of affordable, all-encompassing care is everywhere.

"If you're moving away from the main Dallas area, then resources also go down, so there's not a whole lot," said Dr. Namrata Babaria, the chief physician for Woven Health. "I think every city should be doing this."

Martinez is grateful the City of Coppell is offering this resource.

"I really think it could help a lot of people," she said. "If anything pops up health-wise, I know there's a place where I can go."

Dr. Babaria says yearly visits and screenings are critical to preventing chronic issues, like diabetes or heart disease.

Woven Health will be holding more pop-up clinics at The Coppell Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road, in Aug.:

August 9

August 16

August 23

August 30

Same-day walk-up appointments are available during clinic hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients need to bring a driver's license or other proof of Coppell residency.

You can find more information about the low-cost and free healthcare services Woven Health provides to Dallas-area residents by clicking here.