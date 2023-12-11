Coppell ISD students team up with elementary kids writing letters to Santa

COPPELL - Some North Texas high school students teamed up with elementary school kids on Monday for a very special project: writing letters to Santa.

It's a 30-year tradition in Coppell ISD.

The kindergarten and first grade students took their assignment very seriously.

"We're going to take this paper, and we're going to write a letter to Santa on it. We're going to send it to the North Pole," one Coppell High School student told his elementary school buddy. "We have some secret methods and we'll get it there, okay? Just trust me."

The kids wrote out their wish lists for St. Nick with the high school English students as their guides. Harmonicas, cameras, Lego sets, and dinosaurs all made the cut.

Their enthusiasm was infectious.

"It's so fun," said 16-year-old Natalie Roels. "I love seeing them all so happy and excited for Christmas."

The Big Man himself even made a special appearance in the classroom.