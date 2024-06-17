Copa America is coming to North Texas. Here's everything you need to know.

DALLAS - The next major sporting event coming to North Texas, after a summer full of them, is Copa America, an international soccer tournament featuring the top men's national teams from the Western Hemisphere.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be home to three Copa America games, including the U.S. Men's National Team debut against Bolivia and one of the quarter final matches.

Here's everything you need to know about Copa America coming to North Texas:

What is Copa America and why is it being played in North Texas?

For decades, Copa America was put on by the South American soccer federation CONMEBOL and only featured teams from that part of the world. In the 1990s, the tournament was expanded to occasionally include teams from CONCACAF, the Central, North American and Caribbean soccer federation.

The 2024 edition will feature 16 national teams from South, Central and North America and will run from June 20 to July 14.

It will be only the second Copa America to take place outside of South America; The U.S. also hosted it in 2016.

The 32 matches will be played in 14 stadiums around the country, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Houston and Austin are also hosting games.

Which Copa America games are taking place in North Texas?

AT&T Stadium will host three games:

Peru vs. Chile, Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

United States vs. Bolivia, Sunday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

A quarterfinal match between the Group B winner and the Group A runner-up, Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

How to get tickets for Copa America games at AT&T Stadium

Tickets for the three Copa America matches are on sale on SeatGeek through the AT&T Stadium website. At last check on Monday, plenty of tickets were available through the box office for all three games.

The match between the USMNT and Bolivia has tickets ranging from $81 (including fees) in the upper deck, all the way up to $366 (including fees) to be close to the field.

Tickets for the quarterfinal match are more expensive, ranging from $149 to $738 (including fees). There is a good chance that either Mexico or Argentina play in that game, depending on how the group stage goes. They could even face each other.

How to watch Copa America 2024 games on TV and streaming

Fox Sports holds the English-language rights to broadcast the tournament, so fans will be able to watch every game on on Fox Sports, FS1 or FS2, or stream them on Fubo.

For Spanish-language broadcasts, Univision holds the rights and will be broadcasting all the games on its main channel, Unimas, TUDN, and ViX on streaming.