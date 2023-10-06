Cooler weather is coming to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler weather just in time for your weekend.

Friday, though, will still be warm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A dry cold front will slide into the area later, which will reinforce some cooler weather. The breezes will pick up, too.

Friday night there will be mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with some upper 40s being possible, though. Wind speeds will pick up from the north, gusting to 25 mph at times.

With the front to our south on Saturday, it will feel more like fall, finally! Highs will be in the low 70s and there will be mostly sunny skies.

In fact, we're tracking great weather for the Red River Rivalry Football Game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s around kickoff.

Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

On Sunday, we'll start the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

Our temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 80s to near 90 by the middle of next week.

We're also tracking a slight chance of a shower in the forecast by the end of next week.