Cool, cloudy weather as we head into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking cool, cloudy weather for part of your Veterans Day Weekend.

For Friday, expect cloudy, damp and cool conditions as a front remains stalled to our south. Some patchy light rain and drizzle is possible, particularly during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Friday night, there will be mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly, with low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Your Veterans Day Weekend will feature cool temperatures and clouds, but overall, we're tracking a dry weekend.

Bundle up Saturday! High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Winds will blow from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Early next week, we'll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that will track along the Texas coast.

Low pressure could bring a few showers in North Texas for part of the day Monday and Tuesday. However, rain chances will be dependent on the track of low pressure.



For now, rain chances on Monday and Tuesday are around 30%. We're not expecting a washout at this time.

Highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday.