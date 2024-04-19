Cool, cloudy Friday in your North Texas forecast

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front moved through during the overnight hours shifting our winds out of the north and will keep temperatures near 70 this afternoon.

We are expecting mostly cloudy skies today, but dry conditions until the overnight hours.

Rain and storms will increase in coverage overnight and peak near sunrise on Saturday. This won't be our only round of rain for Saturday, we are expecting more showers through out the day, so keep the rain gear handy. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, starting off around 60 in the morning and dropping into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Localized flooding is a concern as we head into the afternoon and evening hours with widespread rainfall totals 1"-3". The severe threat is low, but an isolated strong storm can produce small hail.

A lingering shower is possible Sunday morning, but we dry out for the afternoon with sunshine returning in the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain below normal, topping out in the mid 60s. We enjoy a beautiful Earth Day with sunny skies into Tuesday and warming temperatures. Rain chances return Tuesday night into the end of next week.