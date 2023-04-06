Cook Children's sees spike in infant deaths linked to unsafe sleeping situations

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Since January 2022, Cook Children's Medical Center has seen a spike in infant deaths linked to unsafe sleeping situations.

Thirty. More than the number of infant deaths caused by gunshot wounds and drownings combined.

According to Cook Children's, most of these deaths involved co-sleeping with a parent or caregiver. Other circumstances involved babies being placed "on a pillow with a propped bottle, in the crib with a blanket or pillow, in a recliner or on the couch next to a sleeping adult, or wearing a loose T-shirt that covered their face," trauma records show.

Data also shows Black boys from 2-to-6 months old are at the highest risk.

To help parents and caregivers keep their babies safe, the medical center shared the following tips:

Always place your baby on their back to sleep. Side and stomach sleeping are not safe for infants who can't roll over.

Use a firm, flat mattress or sleeping surface with tightly-fitted sheets. The surface shouldn't be sloped.

Share a room but not a bed with your baby. Babies should sleep in their own cribs or bassinet.

Clear your baby's sleep area of blankets, pillows, bumper pads and soft toys.

Sleep sacks are recommended instead of swaddling, especially after your baby is able to roll over.