Contact The CBS News Texas I-Team

If you have a tip, or know something that should be investigated, contact the CBS News Texas I-Team.

Along with your name and number, please include a short explanation of your situation. The I-Team will review each message and if we have additional questions, we will contact you. All of your contact information will be kept confidential.

Except in extraordinary cases, we do not look into divorce and child custody matters. The I-Team cannot refer you to attorneys or help resolve civil disputes. On occasion however, we may be able to provide you with information on the proper agencies to contact.

You can also consider contacting the following resources below.

For Apartment related issues

http://www.taa.org/renterinfo/renters-faqs/2262-alias

https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/fair-housing/complaint-how-to.htm

For insurance related issues you can contact

http://www.tdi.texas.gov/

To file a complaint on an individual or a company's license.

https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/Complaints/

Automotive Issues

https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/car-repairs .

http://www.txdmv.gov/motorists/consumer-protection/lemon-law

http://www.nhtsa.gov/cars/problems/

You can also complain to:

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/file-complaint

