Construction to begin on new Uvalde elementary school this October

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will break ground on a new elementary school later this month, the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is a nonprofit group that has been working with the district to build a school to replace Robb Elementary following the tragic shooting in May 2022, of which 19 students and two teachers were killed.

As it currently stands, 75% of the funds needed to build the new school have been raised; therefore, donations are still needed.

"While we are still needing donations to complete the school, we needed to start the construction of the school this fall so that it can be ready for the 25-26 school year," stated Tim Miller, the executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

Construction will begin during a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4th and Leona Street, and the entire Uvalde community is invited to attend.