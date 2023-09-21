Construction in the heart of Addison's Restaurant Row is nearing an end

Construction in the heart of Addison's Restaurant Row is nearing an end

Construction in the heart of Addison's Restaurant Row is nearing an end

ADDISON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After two-plus years, major construction in Addison's popular dining area off Midway Road between Spring Valley and Belt Line Road is almost complete.

Nearby restaurants and those who live nearby are relieved and looking forward to what's to come.

"I've been working in this area since about December and it's been crazy ever since... and business, I've single handily watched business go all the way down," the Wing Mac General Manager Leonard Bingham said.

He believes that's because of the construction and traffic buildup just outside his front door.

Some Addison residents are doing whatever they can to avoid Midway Road near Belt Line.

"Work, home, activities, I have to take an alternate route," resident Deeksha Sriram said. "Even when we're jogging there's barely enough room for one car and no side space, so it's been pretty obstructive."

Addison's director of Public Works and Engineering Services says the Midway Road project started back in March of 2021, revitalizing the area from Spring Valley to Keller Springs.

"Total project budget is $41 million," Shannon Hicks said. "It's the biggest project the town has ever done. It's a combination of funding from bond funds as well as participation from Dallas County."

So far, they've been able to replace town utilities and rebuild the road from Belt Line to Spring Valley. In the next couple of months, that stretch is expected to be fully open.

Still, additional paving from Belt Line to Keller Springs needs need to be completed, as well as a recreational trail and crossings for DART's Silver Line.

"When it's all done it's going to be beautiful," Hicks said. "It has a lot of walkability, connectivity."

"We are excited and looking forward to wrapping up the first stage of the Midway Road construction," said Jonathan Peck who owns Nate's Seafood and Steakhouse. "The Town of Addison in my opinion did a great job managing the lane closures and traffic during the thick of it. We are also very excited about the project in general, and we feel that when it is all said and done, it is going to be a great upgrade for Addison as a premier destination spot in the DFW Metroplex."

"A lot of people are really excited about the train coming and being able to take advantage of that to just zip in and out," resident Farah Lozano said.

"Especially with the townhomes that they're building right behind us.. so I'm excited about that," Bingham said. "The streets are wider now, so it's definitely going to be interesting and fun."

We're told to expect the entire project to be complete by next spring, just in time for the Taste of Addison.