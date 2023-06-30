Constitutional law expert weighs in on Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, ending use of race as factor in college admissions

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, ending use of race as factor in college admissions

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, ending use of race as factor in college admissions

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Colleges and universities across the country are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision Thursday to end affirmative action in college admissions.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled that considering race in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the constitution.

Dale Carpenter, a constitutional law expert at SMU, said this decision will impact schools nationwide.

"Some universities will have fewer students of color, it could rebound over time but it seems that could be a likely impact," Carpenter said.

Michael Sorrell, the president of Paul Quinn College—a historically Black college in Dallas—agrees.

"I'm disappointed. It is absolutely going to result in the reduction of diversity at large public state schools and the nation's private institutions," Sorrell said.

Thursday's ruling applies to all public and private institutions nationwide, but will only affect schools that currently use affirmative action in their admissions process, like UT Austin and SMU.

In a statement, SMU President R. Gerald Turner said the university will continue to promote diversity on campus, writing in part:

"We will determine how the specifics of the high court's ruling will affect the consideration of race in our enrollment efforts."

UT Austin said they've been considering race among other factors in their admissions process, but that they will now "make the necessary adjustments to comply with the most recent changes to the law."

Critics of affirmative action said they were pleased to read the Supreme Court's decision.

"We should not use race to keep burdens on some people and benefits to other...I believed that then, I believe that today," said Michael Williams, a former Texas Education Agency commissioner.

Carpenter said he expects more litigation ahead as colleges determine the limits of the Supreme Court's decision and adjust their admissions policies.