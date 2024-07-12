Congressional Democrats in North Texas remain split over President Biden staying in race

NORTH TEXAS – President Biden heads to Texas on Monday to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He will speak at the LBJ Presidential Library.

His speech comes as more Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill call for him to step aside and not run for a second term.

Congressional Democrats in North Texas remain split over whether the President should stay in the race.

After the President's highly criticized performance during the June 27 debate, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, called on Mr. Biden to step aside, and he has repeated that.

He said the LBJ Library would be a good place to do so.

"That would be a great time for him to follow the example of President Lyndon Johnson, putting country ahead of self and make the difficult and painful decision after so many years of valued service to say that he will step aside," Doggett said.

At the same time, President Biden insists he remains "all-in" on running for reelection.

Even so, the New York Times reported Friday that donors to the largest pro-Biden SUPER-PAC have placed $90 million on hold because of concerns about the President's ability to win in November.

Reactions from Democratic lawmakers from North Texas vary.

Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said Tuesday that while he is not calling for the President to bow out, he believes he's in trouble politically.

"I do think he has a lot that he has to show to the American public in order for him to be considered viable in this race again, and I also truly believe that he has not done that yet," Veasey said. "He has a long way to go, and I think there are stronger candidates to beat Trump at this point."

But Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, said she is steadfastly behind the President. "I have stated over and over and over and over, and I've not changed my position."

For the first time since the debate, Congressman Colin Allred from Dallas, who's running for U.S. Senate, broke his silence.

"Like many Texans, I was disappointed with what I saw in the debate," he said in a statement. "I know that many conversations about next steps are happening, and I have not been a part of those conversations."

We asked Dallas County's Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman what impact this focus on President Biden will have on down-ballot races, including for U.S. Senate.

Also coming up this Sunday, we spoke with North Texas delegates to the Republican National Convention who are heading to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They told us the message they want to hear at their big gathering and who they like to become presumptive nominee and former President Donald Trump's Vice-Presidential pick.

