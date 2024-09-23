Fort Worth ISD community wants district action after alleged racist remarks at high school football game

Fort Worth ISD cheerleaders, families want district to take action after alleged racist remarks at football game

FORT WORTH — Cheerleaders from Fort Worth's North Side High School stood with parents and community leaders Monday to demand action from the Fort Worth Independent School District.

On September 13, the cheerleaders say fans of the Arlington Heights football team yelled racial slurs at them during a game.

"It's saddening to think that this is still going on now it's even sadder to think that they were in a safe spot and nobody was there for them," said community member Stephanie Urias.

North Side's cheerleaders say it's their tradition to give a gift to the opposing team's cheerleaders during the third quarter. But they say when they walked over to the other team's side, that's when fans started yelling racial slurs.

The cheerleaders say none of the parents or coaches on the other side stepped in to stop the fans. Genesis Olivares is a North Side cheerleader.

"It was just nasty to see them be like that to us just because of our race and our skin color," said Genesis Olivares. "I just feel like no matter how they try to put us down it's not gonna work, we're not gonna be ashamed of where we came from."

Her father says he was surprised to hear what happened to his daughter and her cheer team. Now he wants Fort Worth ISD to take action.

"As a father I feel sad because many of us came here when we was young and we've been dealing with the same stuff for many years and I thought since were in the 21st century all the racism was going to be gone," said Ernesto Olivares, Genesis' father. "I think something needs to happen, actions, so that our kids feel safe wherever they go."

Fort Worth ISD says they're taking the allegations seriously and investigating the incident. In a statement the district said:

"We want to assure our community that FWISD remains committed to promoting equity and inclusion throughout our district."

In a letter, Arlington Heights High School student leaders called for anyone involved in the incident to be punished.

The North Side community is hoping Fort Worth ISD doesn't sweep the issue under the rug.

"What we are asking from the Fort Worth ISD Board and the Fort Worth community is to stand up for these young women," said one parent who asked to not be named.

North Side community leaders are calling on those who support their cheerleaders to attend the Fort Worth ISD board meeting on Tuesday night to show their support.

CBS News Texas reached out to the Arlington Heights football coach for comment but did not hear back.