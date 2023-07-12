Community steps up to support retired Plano police officer when injury turns amputation

PLANO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Plano community and surrounding areas are helping a retired police officer and his recovery after having both of his legs amputated.

CBS News Texas was able to speak with the family that the community is rallying behind.

It was a bittersweet moment for the Plano family as they welcomed home their loved one Monday.

"It's been a lot, but it's beautiful," daughter Courtney Delizza said.

Retired Plano Police officer, Larry Frazier is finally home after spending several weeks in the hospital.

"Last day of February he got two hours of retirement, fell and split his toe in half," Delizza said.

Delizza detailed the beginning of her father's retirement and said it turned into Frazier having to get his toe amputated.

"He went through amputation surgery, it was going okay, got to go home and the other underlying health conditions came in," Delizza said. "We had to rush him back to the hospital, he was in the hospital for 7 weeks."

Then she said her dad called her and gave her an update.

"He said, 'I've got to go, it's either life or lose my legs,' and he chose to lose his legs so he could be with us," Delizza said.

Now they're facing another challenge, Frazier and his wife just brought their dream home.

"It's not handicap [capable] at all, it's an early 1970's house," Delizza said. "He got to go home, we're very happy but he's stuck in his bedroom."

So they decided to start a GoFundMe to raise funds to help, but they never expected what would happen next.

"People reach out to us and say we had no idea he had an impact," Delizza said. "He was an SRO, school resource officer for a long time, somebody just left him as their SRO and said he inspired how they are today."

The retired officer served so many people throughout his 43 years of service, 29 years with the Plano Police Department and later with Plano ISD as a Security Specialist.

The goal is to raise $27,500 and so far the community has donated over $23,500.

"We're blown away," Delizza said.

"I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Larry Frazier said. "And God bless all of you."