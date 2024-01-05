Teammates, community rally around Prosper teen battling Leukemia

PROSPER - The Prosper ISD community is rallying behind one of their own who is battling Leukemia.

15-year old Jaxson Little, who is a Sophomore Student-Athlete at Prosper High School received the diagnosis in mid-December of 2023.

Jaxson plays on the basketball team and is described as a model teammate with a big smile.

His coach Scott Imes said, "He's got a positive communication about him that we love. He is always directing his teammates in the right way. He's always encouraging his teammates. He is a pleasure to be around. He is a pleasure to coach."

Imes says Jaxson has been receiving treatment at a children's hospital in Dallas since his diagnosis and hasn't been able to participate in any of his basketball activities.

Jaxson's fight with Leukemia has caused the entire school and the community in Prosper to pour out in support of him and his family.

Just this past week they had an "Orange Out" game in his honor, and to let him know that the entire school and town are behind him.

Orange signifies Leukemia awareness.

Those in attendance wore Orange shirts with the hashtag "Little Strong" printed on them.

Donations have been organized, teammates have visited him at the hospital, and the entire team has rallied behind Jaxson's fight.

They are shows of support that his grandfather Herschel Taylor says are making this difficult time a little easier on the entire family.

Mr. Taylor added, "It shows that he is part of the school, part of the community and it really makes him feel good that he is getting so much support because he is not able to be here."

While Jaxson continues his fight in the hospital, his coach and teammates are dedicated to playing every single minute of the rest of the season in his honor.

They are hoping he can rejoin them as soon as he gets better, but in the meantime, they'll support him in any way they can.

Coach Imes sent a personal message to the 15-year-old saying, "I know you're going to beat this battle. Continue fighting. Continue doing it with that big smile on your face. Continue the fight. We are behind you."