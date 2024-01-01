Community mourning loss of restaurateur, mother and grandmother Tho Tieu

ARLINGTON - The Arlington community continues to mourn the loss of beloved restaurant owner, Tho Tieu. Tieu's family shared some new information with CBS News Texas about what they believe happened to her.

Tho Tieu Tieu family

Family and friends gathered in front of a memorial for Tieu on New Year's Day in front of Pho San Nam Vietnamese Restaurant off of New York Ave in Arlington.

Officers found Tieu laying unresponsive in front of the restaurant around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators told CBS News Texas they believe Tieu was followed and then mugged – a crime known as "jugging." Police also think the attacker hit and killed Tieu with their car as they drove away.

"I mean, everybody knew her. Everybody just loved her to death. I mean, I just could not believe it. I can't tell you enough how sad," said longtime customer, Herald Harrington.

Harrington and his daughter joined several other family members and friends to pay their respects to Tieu outside the restaurant. The family said Tieu was a mother, daughter, grandmother, and wife. To customers she was known as "Miss Kim." But, to Harrington, she was known to him as "mom."

"Oh, I love mom. Mom would be missed," Harrington described, "Every time I went to her restaurant, she always made sure I was okay. She would even cut my meat to where I could swallow it because I had throat cancer at the time."

Initial police reports said Tieu was followed from a nearby bank. However, Tieu's daughter did not want to speak on camera, but said she believes her mom was followed from the Cho Saigon New Market down the street from the restaurant. Her daughter said there were still groceries inside her mother's car when Tieu was killed. CBS News Texas has reached out to police to confirm that information and have not heard back.

Harrington said Miss Kim's loss is felt throughout the entire Arlington community, which is reflected through the memorial that grows daily with candles, flowers, and food. "I wish we could have given her flowers sooner. If only she knew how much we loved her," Harrington added.

Investigators said the suspect is still on the run and they are continuing to investigate.

Arlington City Counselor of District 3, Nikkie Hunter, said she has been in touch with police and Tieu's family about the investigation. She said she believes this type of crime has not happened in the area before, but it could happen in any city. Hunter warns others to be aware of their surroundings. Hunter added District 3 is one of the most diverse districts in the city.

"This should have never happened to her. And I pray to God that justice will be served," Harrington said. "This is a going to be a tremendous loss for us."

Tieu's family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.