Coming soon, longtime Red River Rivalry extended to stay at the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS - The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma have agreed to a contract extension to keep the historic Allstate Red River Rivalry football game at the Cotton Bowl through 2036, the schools announced Wednesday.

"Today, everyone in the Red River Rivalry wins- the Longhorns, the Sooners and the City of Dallas," said Monica Paul, Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director. "It's thrilling to know the new era of the Red River Rivalry will keep the same unique pageantry and atmosphere at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium well into the next decade. The game will continue to make a lasting impression on Dallas, building on the $51 million economic impact it had this year."

Hundreds of thousands of fans flood the historic stadium at the State Fairgrounds on game day.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the game is traditionally a sell-out with an attendance of more than 90,000 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. It has a $51 million estimated economic impact on Dallas this year.

Guest stays at local hotels jump, doubling profits of an average day, according to Dallas Sports Commission.

And while the rivalry is here to stay, for now, big changes are coming to the stadium. Renovations are all-set, at the cost of $140-million. That project is slated to take two years. Improvements include widening concourses and adding escalators, increasing fans' comfort level while entering and exiting the stadium. Renovations to concessions and restrooms, plus increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments, should enhance the speed of service for fans during events.