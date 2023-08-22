Come Out Against Cancer; celebrate LGBTQ+ community staying healthy

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's time to Come Out Against Cancer this Thursday, August 24 from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Howell and Dragon Street.

The inaugural event addresses the importance of cancer screening in the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas. Reducing cancer disparities and advancing health equity is an overarching goal of the American Cancer Society.

The initiative will also raise funds to develop programs that educate local healthcare providers on cultural sensitivity and the needs of LGBTQ+ populations.

More than one-third of the LGBTQ+ community have experienced discrimination in a health care setting due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, and 75% of those who say they experienced discrimination feel it impacted their health care, according to the ACS.

"These concerns with discrimination are resulting in barriers to receiving timely care that is vital to our community and to surviving cancer," said Jim Brown American Cancer Society Vice President, Dallas/Ft. Worth. "The cost of a delayed cancer diagnosis is something the American Cancer Society is fighting to prevent. "

Last year's event already impacted one Dallas business owner who volunteered. Michelle Jolivet didn't show any symptoms leading up to her cancer diagnosis.

"I first learned about Coming Out Against Cancer in November 2022. Inspired by their mission, I made a verbal commitment to volunteer, recognizing it as a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community. Little did I anticipate that only a few weeks later, I would receive a life changing cancer diagnosis. It was during a routine CT scan that a mass was unexpectedly detected. I consider myself fortunate to have received an early diagnosis."

