Collin County woman sentenced to 32 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child

McKINNEY - A Collin County jury sentenced Stacey Jurik to 32 years in prison with no parole after finding her guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

After sentencing, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis shared his feelings on the case. "What Jurik put this child through is unthinkably disgusting," said Willis. "Then to also profit from the pornographic pictures of the child makes us all want to throw up."

In 2021, photographer Grant Durtschi, known for traveling across states to photograph children, often in sexually explicit ways contacted Jurick. Aware of Durtschi's production of child pornography, Jurik arranged for Durtschi to photograph a child under her care.

Testimony indicated that Jurik took the child to multiple photo sessions with Durtschi from 2021 to early 2022, discussing themes and ideas for sexually explicit poses beforehand.

Jurik actively participated in preparing and positioning the child during these sessions, which involved partial and full nudity and simulated sexual acts. Durtschi paid Jurik for each session and a significant portion of the proceeds from selling the explicit photos online.

In August 2021, a child Durtschi had been photographing inappropriately reported him to the FBI in Louisiana, sparking a federal investigation. FBI Special Agents uncovered multiple child victims in various states.

A federal search warrant resulted in the seizure of over 50 electronic devices belonging to Durtschi, containing explicit photos and videos of the child Jurik brought to him. The devices also revealed videos of Jurik actively participating in producing child pornography during these photo sessions in the North Texas area.

During the trial's punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence that Jurik had provided photos of another child to Durtschi for online sale.